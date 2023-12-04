‘Stranger Things’ gets animated spin-off

NETFLIX hit Stranger Things is set to wrap up its story in its upcoming fifth and final season on the streaming platform, but fans will still be able to revisit the world with an animated series.

The streaming giant announced on Monday that it has ordered an animated series set in the Stranger Things universe to continue the franchise.

The Duffer Brothers’ Upside Down Pictures, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen’s 21 Laps, and Eric Robles’ Flying Bark Productions will all contribute to the yet-untitled project.

The creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers, confirmed in a statement obtained by People magazine that an animated adaptation of the series has been in development for some time.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realised has been absolutely thrilling,“ they said.

“We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with – the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you,“ they continued. “The adventure continues ...”

There is no timeline indicating when the animated series will be available on Netflix. For now, fans can only wait for Stranger Things’ fifth and final season to start filming this summer.

Following its global success as one of Netflix’s most popular original series since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has attracted a massive fan base. The show was subsequently renewed for a fifth and final season last February.

The first four Stranger Things seasons are now streaming on Netflix.