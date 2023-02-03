Stray Kids sell out Japan concerts

EVER since their formation in 2017, K-pop boyband Stray Kids have gone from strength to strength. The group has released two Korean studio albums, and launched a third studio album titled THE SOUND on Feb 22 exclusively for the Japanese market.

Over the weekend, the eight-member group recently completed a series of sold-out performances across Japan as part of their second MANIAC world tour, the final one taking place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.

A press statement by their agency JYP Entertainment revealed how the group stepped out in front of a “hall filled with spectators”, and that their set list included their hit tracks such as MANIAC, God’s Menu, and Thunderous. They also performed the title song from THE SOUND.

The statement added that “the members shed emotional tears [during a] surprise video event prepared by the fans. I.N. stated ‘I hope to be able to stand on stage forever,‘ as Han stated ‘it’s fascinating that I’m standing on a stage I’ve dreamed of since I was young.’”

The Kyocera Dome Osaka performances came just two weeks after the group performed four encore shows at the Saitama Super Arena. Stray Kids will next be heading to North America to hold additional encore performances at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California on March 31 and April 2.