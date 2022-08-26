Stream Shows Made by Anak Malaysia this Merdeka on Disney+ Hotstar

THIS Merdeka, we take the opportunity to shine the spotlight on six of our very own talented Anak Malaysia who have created an impact in the global and local animation industry. From award-winning series to tear-jerking movies, these Malaysians fly our flag high on the global stage. This Merdeka, stream their achievements exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Muhammad Usamah Zaid Yasin, Co-founder and Managing Director of Wau Animation Malaysia's pride, Ejen Ali has become a household name and a fan favourite, especially for the WAUriors. Usamah Zaid is the main visionary and creator behind the multiple award-winning animated franchise. The show's third season premiered exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand and continues to be a highly-popular series in Malaysia. Catch up on Ejen Ali Seasons 1, 2, and 3 (Part One), Ejen Ali The Movie, Ejen Ali: Misi Juang, and be ready for more excitement as Ejen Ali Season 3 (Part Two) continues after Rizwan's surprise appearance during the chaos at the Cyberjaya Science Centre. Part Two is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this December. Stay tuned!

Lyon Liew, Simulation Technical Director at Pixar Animation Studios Born in Melaka, Lyon Liew has worked on multiple animations including the much-loved Turning Red. With a keen eye for detail, Lyon led his team in bringing Mei’s character to life by making her clothes, hair, props, and giant red panda fur move realistically. His passion for visual storytelling truly puts Asian aesthetics and culture on the screen and the global stage. Feast your eyes on his incredible work in Luca, Incredibles 2, and Coco.

Kiki Poh Mei Kee, Technical Director at Pixar Animation Studios As the first Malaysian Pixar animator to specialise in shading and grooming, Kiki Poh is an inspiration to young Malaysians who aspire to become great animators. Kiki meticulously works her shading artistry on surface textures and colours of characters. With over ten years of experience, she has worked on some of the most ambitious and award-winning animated features, such as Luca, Onward, Cars 3, Finding Dory, and Inside Out.

Andrea Goh Siau Wei, Layout (Camera & Staging) Lead at Pixar Animation Studios Andrea Goh is a layout artist at Pixar Animation Studios. One of her biggest accomplishments is taking on the production of Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4. Andrea is also a skilled filmmaker and technical director who is multifaceted as she dabbles in other animation mediums such as modelling, sculpting, and more. With her diverse talents, her versatility is displayed in animation stories such as Incredibles 2, Coco, and Cars 3.

Alvin Wee, Music Mixer, Recording Engineer and Music Producer Sarawakian Alvin Wee is the first Malaysian to win the Outstanding Achievement Award in Sound Mixing, having worked on Encanto’s chart-topping soundtrack. His work on Encanto also gave him the opportunity to win the prestigious Career Achievement Award for sound mixing by the Cinema Audio Society. The soundtrack’s beautiful composition has moved global audiences, earning the film three Academy Award nominations.