Strengthening bonds through playtime

Here are some interactive games to play with your furfriend

IN a world bustling with technology and screens, it’s easy to overlook the simple pleasures of spending quality time with our beloved pets. Engaging in interactive games not only provides physical exercise but also strengthens the emotional bond between you and your furry companion. In this feature, we’ll explore seven delightful games that cater to a range of pets, ensuring fun and fulfilment for both of you. Fetch and retrieve A timeless classic, “Fetch” is a game that transcends species. Dogs, cats, and even some birds can get in on the action. Begin by selecting a favourite toy and tossing it a short distance. Encourage your pet to bring it back to you, rewarding them with praise and a treat when they do. This game taps into your pet’s natural instincts and provides an excellent outlet for pent-up energy.

Hide and seek This game is perfect for curious and inquisitive pets. Start by having your pet sit and stay in one room while you find a hiding spot in another. Call out their name and wait for them to track you down. When they find you, offer plenty of affection and perhaps a treat. For cats, you can also hide toys or treats around the house to keep their hunting instincts sharp.

Tug of War A great game for larger dogs and even some smaller breeds, tug of war provides both physical exercise and mental stimulation. Use a sturdy rope toy and engage in a gentle tug. Remember to establish boundaries and let go if your pet starts to overpower you. This game can instill a sense of confidence in your pet and reinforce their trust in you.

Agility Courses For pets that are more agile and have higher energy levels, setting up a makeshift agility course in your backyard or a spacious indoor area can be incredibly rewarding. Use everyday objects like hula hoops, cones, and small hurdles to create a fun obstacle course. Guide your pet through the course with treats and plenty of encouragement. This game not only offers physical exertion but also promotes problem-solving skills.

Puzzle Toys Especially suited for intelligent breeds like Border Collies and Poodles, puzzle toys challenge your pet’s cognitive abilities. These toys require your pet to figure out how to retrieve a hidden treat. They provide mental stimulation and can help reduce anxiety or boredom, making them an excellent addition to any pet’s playtime repertoire.

Chase the laser pointer Cats and even some dogs are captivated by the elusive red dot of a laser pointer. Gently move the laser around, encouraging your pet to chase it. Be mindful to avoid shining it directly into their eyes. This game can provide hours of entertainment and exercise, particularly for high-energy felines.