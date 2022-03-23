Stuck at home

ACTRESS Rachel Zegler has not been invited to attend this year’s Oscar ceremony. Despite West Side Story's impressive seven nominations, Zegler has not received an invitation to physically celebrate with her cast this coming Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 20-year-old who played Maria Vasquez in the musical drama remake, revealed the situation to fans when one of them wrote in her comments: “Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night.”

To which Zegler replied: “I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.”

Zegler further elaborated that she tried to obtain entry but her efforts were unsuccessful. “I hope some last-minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess.

“Thanks for all the shock and outrage - I’m disappointed, too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie.”

However, interestingly enough, Variety pointed out that film studios with best-picture nominees are usually allocated with an “undefined” number of tickets to the Oscars.

This in return allows them to (often do) save seats for the cast members of their nominated movies.

Along with a nomination in the best picture category, the 2021 musical drama remake is also up for best-supporting actress, best director, best cinematography, best production design, best custome design, and best sound.

Regardless of the tricky situation, Zegler is focused on keeping her positive spirit.

In fact, she even asked fans to respect the ceremony’s process after the backlash.

“My goodness, folks!! Appreciate all the support, I really really do,” she tweeted. “We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in London ... and awards shows alike).

“Let’s all just respect the process and I’ll get off my phone x R.” The Oscars have yet to publicly comment on the matter.