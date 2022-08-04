Studio fire delays filming for The Old Guard 2

THE production of the Netflix action film The Old Guard 2, starring Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, and Henry Golding, was temporarily halted after a fire broke out at Italy's historic Cinecittà Studios in Rome, where the film is being shot.

The fire – which started on a set depicting Renaissance Florence that was being dismantled – was quickly brought under control by three teams of firemen, with no accidents or severe damage.

“The fire has been extinguished. There are no injuries, no poisoning, no serious material damage,” a Cinecittà Studios spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.

While the source of the fire has not been determined, one of the possible reasons that it may have started could be due to the heatwave striking Italy right now.

The film production coordinator for The Old Guard 2 said in a statement to the media that “two days of filming” were lost as a consequence of the incident.

Cinecittà Studios, founded in 1937, has hosted significant productions such as Ben Hur and Federico Fellini’s Dolce Vita. Cinecittà, which translates as “the city of cinema” in Italian, has served as the setting for almost 3,000 films.

An earlier fire raced through one of Cinecittà's warehouses in 2007, damaging props and sets for the big budget HBO-BBC show Rome.