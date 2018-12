AFTER stopovers in Shanghai, Taipei and Mexico City, Mido recently celebrated its 100th anniversary in Singapore with the theme of “Past, present, future”.

Designed like a journey, the event held in the architectural setting of ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands enabled the numerous guests to travel firstly into Mido’s past through a selection of historic women’s watches.

In the space dedicated to the brand’s present day, they witnessed the unveiling of the new Baroncelli Lady Day watches, with the accent on the Baroncelli Lady Day & Night, a model featuring three easily interchangeable straps for work, shopping or evening.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the future of Mido with a breathtaking performance revealing the new women’s collection – Rainflower – and the launch of the #CreateYourMido participative campaign, opened by international model Romee Strijd.

The beautiful Strijd, the first participant in the campaign, paid Mido the extraordinary compliment of creating her own Rainflower and wearing it for the first time during the event.

A glittering, refined model, revealing a white, grained-finish dial set with three green tsavorites at 3, 9 and 12 o’clock and protected by a steel case with rose-gold PVD treatment, the watch will be produced in a limited edition of 500 pieces, and will be available, like the rest of the collection, from May 2019.

With her own model on her wrist, she demonstrated how to create your own watch, as she launched the www.rainflower.midowatches.com campaign. On this site, participants can create the timepiece of their dreams and share it on social media for the chance to win a trip for two to Singapore or one of the 10 Rainflower watches.

Mido fans have two months to follow Strijd’s example and create the Rainflower of their dreams. The four selected models will be revealed to the public on March 21, 2019. This collection is in pure Mido tradition with its architectural inspiration.

Inspired by ArtScience Museum

With its white petals open to the Singapore sky, ArtScience Museum seems to float above the water. Its lotus shape and resolutely modern, pure design were the inspiration for Mido’s Rainflower collection. Rainwater is collected on the roof of the building and channelled for

reuse. Sustainability thus lies at the heart of the architectural icon, echoing Mido’s timepieces, designed to defy the passage of time.

It was this characteristic of the building that inspired the brand to choose the name Rainflower for this women’s collection. Pure lines, gentle curves and an evocation of the splendour of the plant are points that the Rainflower collection shares with this sublime building. For more, visit www.midowatches.com.