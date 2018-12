KIEHL’S has long partnered with some of the world’s renowned artists such as Jeff Koons, KAWS, Kenny Scharf, Peter Max, Jeremyville and Mickey for its holiday collection.

This year, Kiehl’s kicks off the festive holiday season with a new whimsical makeover on 10 of its fan-favourite products through an unparalleled creative collaboration with illustrator Andrew Bannecker.

Here are five ever so versatile gifts for all skincare lovers.

1. Body Scrub Soap

Lather up with this indulgent bar soap to gently yet effectively exfoliate the skin with its apricot seed exfoliation particles, removing all dead skin cells without stripping the skin off its moisture. It is the perfect gift to give or keep.

2. Crème de Corps Whipped Body Butter

Enriched with the goodness of shea butter, jojoba butter, soy milk and honey, the luxurious body butter leaves a light and addictive scent on the skin. Meanwhile, its decadently air-whipped formula restores, protects and softens the skin for a lasting hydration.

3. Calendula Herbal Extract Toner

This cult-classic is loved by many for its botanical benefits. It uses Calendula flower petals with other ingredients like great burdock root extract to create a gentle cleansing and soothing toner for all skin types. After each use, the skin appears fresher and invigorated.

4. Midnight Recovery Concentrate

This truly is a lifesaver for all the midnight oils we’ve been burning over the year. The nighttime replenishing elixir of pure essential oils and distilled botanical ingredients restores the skin complexion for a visibly smoother and more radiant appearance in the morning.

5. Butterstick Lip Treatment

No one likes dry, flaky lips. But with this lip treatment, you can be assured that it will help nourish and smoothen your lips for a soft and supple pout throughout the day. Formulated with coconut oil and lemon butter combined with SPF 25 sunscreen, the luxurious lip balm also provides UV protection for a healthier pout.