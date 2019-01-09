Combat hair concerns

THE Follow Me Green Tea Shampoo is now certified Halal and is made ideal for Hijab wearers. Formulated with green tea and plant extracts, the Green Tea Shampoo strengthens hair from the roots and leaves hair feeling healthier and more manageable.

Hijab Muslim women can now have peace of mind shampooing their hair while experiencing the freshness of Green Tea!

Available in four variants, the Follow Me Halal Green Tea Shampoo range includes the 6-in-1, Anti Hair Fall and Scalp Fresh. There’s also the Anti-Hair Fall Conditioner.