THE reign of Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters as Miss Universe 2017 has almost come to an end.

She will crown her successor at the 67th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec 17.

But before that, Nel-Peters is maximising her reign while she still can, by ending the last leg of her tour as Miss Universe in Malaysia at the official launch of home-grown skincare brand Muca, held at The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

In a recent appreciation post on Instagram, she expressed her utmost gratitude: “On this day a year ago my life changed forever. What a defining and life-changing moment it was being crowned Miss Universe 2017. Forever grateful to everyone who believed in me and my dreams just as much as I did.”

The 23-year-old beauty queen from South Africa is surely not resting on her laurels. As she reflects on her monumental journey, she will soon close a chapter of her life and prepare for more exciting adventures coming her way.

How has life been since being crowned Miss Universe?

It has been an absolute whirlwind of a year. The day after I was crowned, I moved to New York and having to travel to 13 countries this year was truly a blessing. I gained so many new experiences but more than that is receiving the honour as the global voice which the platform provides, using it to make a difference in

different ways.

Were there instances where you had to step out of your comfort zone?

On many occasions I had to challenge myself; facing difficult questions and to think on my feet.

Even when I travel to new places, it’s a wonderful opportunity but there’s also the language barrier so I had to learn other ways to convey my messages across, and by being kind, friendly, humble and showing respect is always a good gesture.

With growing prominence and influence comes responsibility, how do you cope with this?

Standing with the values of the Miss Universe organisation together with what I hold dearest to my heart allows me to inspire women to be confident in their own skin.

I’ve taken that with the campaign I started to new heights on a global scale, and to expand outside of South Africa to all corners of the world.

What are your thoughts on the Miss Universe pageant?

What we’re seeing right now is just incredible. The Miss Universe platform keeps growing and evolving into a worthwhile spectacle because I’m not just a beauty icon and fashion model.

And to think of Miss Universe as a person – she is an inspiration, a motivation and not just a model but a role model that comes with greater responsibility.

With the platform, we’re able to implement change, put words into action and be vocal about what we’re passionate about.

Seeing my half-sister’s struggle as a special needs individual motivates me to work with organisations to build awareness. I’ve also been able to start my own campaign “Unbreakable” that empowers women with life-saving skills and knowledge on how to handle unwanted situations.

Why do you think beauty pageants have such a negative image of being superficial among the public’s eye?

I can understand why some might think so, but if they’ve done their research and follow the journey of the pageant, and the winner’s reign then they will realise it is beyond the superficiality. Miss Universe acts as a global ambassador and she is a spokesperson representing her country, I don’t think people realise what the title entails.

Who are some influential people in your life?

That would be my parents, my lord and saviour Jesus Christ, and my half-sister who is the biggest motivation and inspiration in my life; she has never been able to experience the things I enjoy doing, therefore I always appreciate everything I do and put twice as much effort so I get to do it for her sake.

What are your 2019 resolutions?

All I’m thinking about is spending Christmas with my family. Next year, I’m planning to stay in the United States for a bit. I’ve also recently signed with IMG Models so I’ll be working closely with them as a professional model. And I hope to put my business management and entrepreneurship degree to use by starting my own company in the fashion industry.