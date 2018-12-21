Conquering the ocean

THE first ever Mido Ocean Star that dates back to 1944 marked the introduction of the revolutionary single-shell case, eliminating any water-resistance problems from the back of the watch case.

The combination of this technology with the Aquadora crown sealing system makes Mido watches withstand even the most severe conditions. Today, this tradition of Ocean Star continues to live on.

Mido, which has been celebrating its 100th year milestone this year, has unveiled another extraordinary Swiss diving watch, the Ocean Star Diver 600 designed for exploring the ocean’s depth.

It is inspired by the magnificent architecture of the Gibraltar Lighthouse and its beaming light as a reference point for sailors approaching the shores of the Iberian Peninsula.

Just like the lighthouse, the Ocean Star Diver 600 becomes a reliable symbol of a timepiece guiding mankind in its conquest of the seas.

Diving enthusiasts now can have a timepiece worthy of their ambitions. As it complies with ISO 6425 certification, this model will join them on all their underwater expedition. The watch, fitted with a stainless steel bracelet with a folding clasp, is water-resistant to a pressure of 60 bar (600m/1,968 ft) and incorporates a helium valve.

A unidirectional rotating bezel nestled on top of a midnight-blue ceramic ring features engraved numerals filled with Super-LumiNova Grade X® - an innovation that allows the diving time to be read with extreme accuracy, whatever the visibility conditions.

A small incision located on the side of the case at 9 o’clock releases any excess water trapped inside the rotating bezel mechanism to prevent corrosion, while the aperture at 3 o’clock indicates the date.

The watch is fitted with the Caliber 80 Si, the latest COSC-certified chronometer movement. It combines an exceptional autonomy of up to 80 hours of power reserve with extraordinary accuracy and shock resistance.

In one final surprise, the case back is adorned with a polished starfish in relief, the symbol of the Ocean Star collection.