MAGLIFESTYLE has just opened its flagship store at Publika Shopping Gallery

The local ready-to-wear label was founded in 2013 by designer sisters Yen Lee and Shiau Lee, who have always toyed with the idea to blend feminine and masculine elements into their designs.

Together, they presented their Spring/Summer 2019 “Fascinating New Year” collection, just in time to fashionably step into the Lunar New Year.

They shared: “Our latest S/S ‘19 collection features strong tailored qipao as its key design. To soften the entire look, we complemented it with delicate lace, vintage crochet and floral prints. We have always been known for our fashion-forward style and we believe that this new collection will keep everyone in style as they step into the New Year.”

The collection features an exceptional range of contemporary modern qipao that is uniquely designed with a mixture of festive prints and the fundamental of colour blocking on top of statement pieces. Idiosyncratic elements include detachable Mandarin collar, bubble scallop hems, tiered ruffles, guipure laces, and interestingly leopard prints that are rarely seen in traditional Chinese wear.

Capsule collection

Meanwhile, in their haute couture label, RSVP simultaneously introduced its SS19 “Moonlight” capsule collection that is inspired by the luminescent moonlight. In it is a series of elegant qipao worthy of a girls’ night out, weddings and even red-carpet moments that is sure to make heads turn.

The collection is evocative on its own and presented in predominantly sombre shades like burgundy, black and versatile hues of purple and blue as if dark romance is the new cool for the festive season.

It also features premium jacquard and glittery fabrics, while delicate guipure lace, flowy tassels, tulle fabric and embroidery were handcrafted with 3D beadings.

Both collections are available online and at all MAGLifestyle boutiques and designer counters at Publika Shopping Gallery, Isetan KLCC, The Gardens, One Utama, Lot 10 and Parkson Pavilion.