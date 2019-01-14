Fearless at any age

Watsons Malaysia and Olay recently introduced Olay’s premium Magnemasks collection and “light-as-air” Whips Moisturiser at KEN Gallery in Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

Olay Magnemasks is a collection of overnight jar masks that harnesses the magic of magnets to restore skin’s youthful glow and deliver spa-like rejuvenation in the comfort of your own home. It comes with the Magnetic Infuser that is specially designed and developed to enhance the penetration of Olay Magnemasks and is exclusively tuned to the molecular properties of Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) and Penta-Peptides (PAL-KTTKS), hero ingredients in the formula.

Olay Whips (Regenerist, Total Effects and White Radiance) are formulated differently to work and feel differently. They are uniquely formulated with Active Rush Technology to hold and quickly release 1000x its weight in hydration and active ingredients. Whips transform from cream to liquid on contact, flash absorbing into skin. Olay Whips deliver powerful skincare with a smooth, matte finish. Each moisturiser provides youth-restoring benefits, whether you’re looking for smoothness and firmness, tone perfection or overall nourishment.

“We are delighted to partner with an established brand such as Olay, which has globalised the beauty market known for its science in producing skincare that works. We hope our customers will be excited to try the new infusion of Olay Magnemasks collection and also feel the instant absorption of Olay Whips if they are looking to preserve their youth and beauty,” said Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia.

Media, social media influencers and beauty bloggers had the opportunity to test the latest skincare range during the event. Themed “Science and Beauty”, the event was elegantly designed with product experiential session, customised experience with make-over station and enriched visual photo wall.

Present at the event were Olay Commercial Director Rishab Mukherjee, Olay Consumer Researcher Nabila Zahur, Olay Principal Scientist David Khoo and Watsons Malaysia Trading Director Thoren Tan.

Watsons members can now enjoy a 10% discount off the normal price for Olay Magnemasks Collection (RM139) and Olay Whips (RM109) until Feb 20. For more information, visit www.watsons.com.my or visit any Watsons store nationwide.