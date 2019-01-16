Kiss goodbye to dull lips

YOUR lips express a lot about how you feel, and they’re often accentuated with colours to make a statement about your personality. For instance, one of the needs consumers seek in lip care today is a single product that delivers both colour and care. To address this gap, Mentholatum Lip Care has created a revolutionary CC Lip Cream with five benefits.

Enjoy deep hydration with Super Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramide; nourishing treatment thanks to Meadowfoam Seed Oil and Moroccan Argan Oil; enhance elasticity with Mentholatum’s signature Maxilip™ ingredient which gives you fuller, bouncier lips; brightening benefits that enhance your natural lip colour; and repairing Vitamin E that’s packed with anti-oxidants to soften lips and fight premature ageing.

CC Lip Cream comes in two vibrant shades (01 Ardent Red or 02 Innocent Pink) to suit different occasions and moods. Price: RM16.80.