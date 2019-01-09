LifeWear 24/7

UNIQLO’S latest Spring/Summer 2019 collection champions its LifeWear philosophy of simplicity, quality and longevity. It’s fuelled with constant innovation and attention to detail from the simplest design hiding the most thoughtful functionality to modern relevance in its fabrics, silhouette and colour.

Essentially, LifeWear offers versatile clothing that brings more warmth, more lightness and better comfort for any occasion.

Uniqlo Malaysia recently presented its range of Relax Casual, Loungewear, Activewear and Smart Wear in three individual settings at a pop-up home concept to showcase its remarkable LifeWear that can be worn all day, every day. With an emphasis on light knits and shades of red, blue, green and yellow, the collection allows for easy layering for both warm and cool weather.

Relax Casual features its graphical UT collection, AIRism, light knits, and polo shirts paired with EZY cotton pants as well as shorts, while Loungewear focuses on Relaxo and Steteco 100% fabric pants, and soft cotton pyjamas for added comfort.

Active Wear are sports-inspired pieces incorporating high-performance fabrics such as Blocktech that combines functional outerwear and comfort to take on the strong wind and rain, as well as fast-drying fabric, Dry-Ex to wick away perspiration for sweaty summer days.

Lastly, Smart Wear features corporate attires that are formal yet carries a sense of casual flair, with a dash of pink or yellow to keep things smart and casual at the same time. Examples include its KANDO jacket, EZY Ankle Pants, non-iron shirts, and 100% rayon blouses. Uniqlo has also partnered with mainstay collaborators Ines de la Fressange and Hana Tajima this season.

The Spring/Summer 2019 collection is available progressively from January 2019 onwards.