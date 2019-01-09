Limited edition

INSPIRED by the ultimate beauty of plum blossoms blooming in the snow, Sulwhasoo, the leading luxury beauty brand in Korea recently launched the 2018 Master Craftsman Art Collection to celebrate its 16th Anniversary of ShineClassic Makeup Line, which led towards a collaboration with a metal inlay artisan who specially crafts and designs art on Korea’s intangible cultural heritage.

The limited collection comprises ShineClassic Powder Compact, ShineClassic Multi Powder Compact and ShineClassic Perfecting Cushion Intense.

Since 2003, Sulwhasoo has continuously presented the ShineClassic Makeup Line in an exclusive way, drawing inspiration from traditional Korean patterns, materials and craft techniques. This exclusive line has globally promoted the outstanding beauty of Korean culture.