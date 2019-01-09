OGX® hits Malaysian shores

OGX, the world’s leading ingredients-inspired haircare range from the United States, has officially landed in Malaysia! OGX’s salon-inspired signature line features a lavish range of shampoos and conditioners tailored to give your hair the care that it needs.

To commemorate the launch, OGX has partnered with Korean longboard dancer Ko Hyojoo (@hyo_joo) and Malaysian car racer and lifestyle influencer Venice Min (@venicemin) in its global campaign #WhatHairWants. The campaign celebrates the uniqueness in every individual’s hair and encourages women to boldly express themselves and their personality through their hair.

OGX has also launched an exclusive Facebook campaign filter, which uses face and motion detection to activate a special Sakura-inspired filter. Users can snap captivating selfies with a Sakura crown, and trigger a #flowershower with a shake of their hair.

Now available in Watsons and Guardian stores nationwide, OGX features luxurious blends formulated with exotic ingredients that address specific hair needs and deliver effective results. At a retail price of RM47.50 per bottle and RM12.80 per travel-sized bottle, OGX products feature a sulfate-free surfactant haircare system. OGX is gentle on the scalp and safe to use.