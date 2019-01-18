Pantene Micellar series changes the way you wash your hair

Eight in ten women agree that shampoo is the most important product in their haircare regimen, but there is a major fear among women that using the wrong shampoo can leave their hair dull and dry.

The humidity of the Malaysian climate proves a challenge in maintaining a clean and healthy scalp.

To solve this issue, Pantene has pioneered the first ever Pantene Micellar shampoo series that was launched in an exclusive event in partnership with Watsons Malaysia.

Pantene’s new shampoo and conditioner pair the ‘Gentle’ and ‘Effective’ cleansing benefits of the Micellar technology with its iconic Pro-V formula that nourishes the hair with vitamins and antioxidants.

“Pantene has a 70-year history of developing healthy hair science and it’s important that we continue to drive innovation in the sector with strong consumer insights and shopper trends to grow the category.

Micellar cleans dirt and impurities on the surface of our skin. This latest launch means that women can now treat their hair with the same level of care as their skin.

“The new Pantene Pro-V Micellar Collection will give your hair a gentle deep cleansing without stripping skin of moisture,” said Anggia Pulungan, Haircare Commercial Director of P&G Malaysia.

During the media launch of Pantene Micellar, the media were given the opportunity to learn and understand the science of Micellar by engaging in product education, fun experiments and educational infographics.

Themed “Go Gentle”, the event was elegantly designed with product display stations enriched with multiple visual photo walls. Present at the event were May Teoh, General Manager of P&G Malaysia, Saint Tiu, P&G Asia Pacific Haircare Scientific Communications Head alongside Danny Hoh, Customer Director of Watsons Malaysia, Thoren Tan, Trading Director of Watsons Malaysia, and Jennis Tan, P&G Regional Drug Pharmacy Leader.

Pantene Pro-V’s Micellar water haircare range is available in two collections, Detox & Purify (for normal to oily hair) and Detox & Moisturize (for dry hair tips & oily hair).

The shampoo formulation contains a silicone-free micellar formula that detoxes hair from root to tip in a very effective yet gentle manner. In addition, it thoroughly nourishes the hair with Pantene’s legendary PRO-V formula.

The conditioner’s formulation also has a silicone-free Pro-Vitamin formula that nourishes hair without weighing it down, and is specially designed for greasy, lifeless hair.

Pantene Micellar shampoo series is available in two different sizes and priced at RM24.90 (300ml) and RM35.90 (530ml) for each of its hair shampoo and conditioner.

