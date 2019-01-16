  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Entertainment & Lifestyle
  3. Fashion & Beauty

Sunshine state of mind

16 Jan 2019 / 12:31 H.
    Sunshine state of mind
    Swarovski spring/ summer 2019 collection.
    Sunshine state of mind
    Swarovski spring/ summer 2019 collection.
    Sunshine state of mind
    Swarovski spring/ summer 2019 collection.
    Sunshine state of mind
    Swarovski spring/ summer 2019 collection.
    Sunshine state of mind
    Angelic necklace.
    Sunshine state of mind
    Fish ornament.
    Sunshine state of mind
    Lucky Goddess earrings.
    Sunshine state of mind
    No Regrets ring.
    Sunshine state of mind
    Ocean bracelet.
    Sunshine state of mind
    Out Of This World studs.

Swarovski continues its mission to make women look and feel brilliant with the launch of its Spring/Summer 2019 Collection.

Sunshine is the theme at the heart of Swarovski’s bright new collection, consisting of four programmes: Spring, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day and Summer. Taking inspiration from a journey across the Mediterranean, the collection channels a vacation mood and celebrates the radiance and sparkle as seen throughout Swarovski’s rich 120-year history.

Through this versatile collection, Creative Director Nathalie Colin explores the beautiful interplay of light and crystal, as well as the way sunlight creates joy and illuminates a woman’s inner and outer beauty.

“Sunshine induces happiness. I love the way it transforms crystal as well as our mood. This collection is about escape, joy and looking at life in a positive way.

We invite women to disconnect from the urban craze and reconnect with life and sunshine-filled moments inspired by the Mediterranean. From Tangiers to Thessaloniki, Capri to Corfu, Santorini to Sicily, our designs reimagine treasures found during our journey; amulets and talismans, sea life, ice creams and colourful cocktails,” explains Colin.

Playful, bold, feminine and uplifting jewellery and accessories offer a perfect mix of something new and exciting for the multifaceted modern woman.

Meanwhile, cleverly edited trends and exquisite techniques seamlessly combine with a vibrant, sunny palette of delectable shades: strawberry red, candy pink, mint green, golden yellow and intense blue.

Did you like this article?