Sunshine state of mind

Swarovski continues its mission to make women look and feel brilliant with the launch of its Spring/Summer 2019 Collection.

Sunshine is the theme at the heart of Swarovski’s bright new collection, consisting of four programmes: Spring, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day and Summer. Taking inspiration from a journey across the Mediterranean, the collection channels a vacation mood and celebrates the radiance and sparkle as seen throughout Swarovski’s rich 120-year history.

Through this versatile collection, Creative Director Nathalie Colin explores the beautiful interplay of light and crystal, as well as the way sunlight creates joy and illuminates a woman’s inner and outer beauty.

“Sunshine induces happiness. I love the way it transforms crystal as well as our mood. This collection is about escape, joy and looking at life in a positive way.

We invite women to disconnect from the urban craze and reconnect with life and sunshine-filled moments inspired by the Mediterranean. From Tangiers to Thessaloniki, Capri to Corfu, Santorini to Sicily, our designs reimagine treasures found during our journey; amulets and talismans, sea life, ice creams and colourful cocktails,” explains Colin.

Playful, bold, feminine and uplifting jewellery and accessories offer a perfect mix of something new and exciting for the multifaceted modern woman.

Meanwhile, cleverly edited trends and exquisite techniques seamlessly combine with a vibrant, sunny palette of delectable shades: strawberry red, candy pink, mint green, golden yellow and intense blue.