Stylish headscarves for Hari Raya

Foliage - a bold teal with minutes of pastel floral motifs for those who dares to be different.

AS Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaches, there is no shortage of online businesses and retail shops selling the colourful headscarves, or “tudung” in Malay, and we bet you would be spoilt for choices. In Malaysia, there are many headscarf designers creating beautiful designs, but designer Amira Salehin creates stunning hand-drawn designs that can elevate your style. A trained architect, Amira draws lovely flowers and plants, and the designs are transformed into her exclusive headscarves. For the upcoming celebration, Amira came up with her latest collection for Hari Raya, titled Foliage, on her Instagram page, @amiwabisabi. So, we decided to approach Amira to talk about her latest collection.

What inspired your new tudung collection? “The Foliage Collection shows off botanical motifs inspired by vintage sketches of foliage and flowers. Heavily inspired by works of renowned vintage artists such as William Morris. The tudung takes on ideas of repetition from some of his works “The material is premium silk satin. It comes in four exclusive colours. As it’s for Raya, a mix of bold and pastel colours was chosen this year to suit several Raya themes.” What is special about the tudung you are making this year? “It shows off my signature florals in a sketch-drawing style. It’s also the first time we are printing the tudung on this premium silk satin material. Not to mention, actress Zara Zya has become our ambassador.”