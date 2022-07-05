Substandard studio output

Post Malone’s latest album is his weakest by far

Twelve Carat Toothache lacks a vision that binds the lyrics to the music. – ALL PIX FROM POST MALONE INSTAGRAM

IN May, Kendrick Lamar dropped Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, an album that – in short – revealed everything he had been facing throughout his life. On June 3, Post Malone’s did the same with his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, plunging listeners into his own struggles and state of mind since at least 2020. That said, the difference in output quality between both is staggering. After Malone’s second – and arguably, controversially best – album, Beerbongs & Bentleys in 2018, it was obvious the rapper was ready to experiment with his music, but then Hollywood’s Bleeding was released in just a year later, and it floundered like a fish out of water. It became obvious that Malone was creating music largely with radio airplay and “this has to work as a single” in mind. The trend continues and worsens with Toothache.

Lack of cohesion Hollywood crawled so that Toothache could regress into a wheelchair, as the album sees Malone at his most expressive and open lyrically, but stunted musically, particularly the production. The iconic reverb that is present in Malone’s releases continue to be present in Toothache, yet for some reason, sound washed out and extra “reverb-y”, while the intrumentals, particularly the drums, sound overproduced and more washed out than the reverb. Close your eyes, and the tracks on Toothache will sound like Malone is singing inside a wet, underwater cavern.

For what it’s worth, Malone’s lyricism and ability to create hooks remain on-point, such as the end of “Waste Angels”, when The Kid LAROI and a choir brings the track to its finality. On the lyrical side, the rapper shines the best, even if a lot of the subject matter is depressing to listen to, such as his alcoholism, which made news in early 2020 pre-pandemic due to his behaviour on stage during performances and overall “look”.