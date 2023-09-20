Subtlely, simplicity in new collection

Uniqlo colloborates with famous designer Claire Waight-Keller

Claire’s trenchcoats are elegant and comfortable, made for every wardrobe. – PICS BY ADIB RAWI/THESUN

THE latest Uniqlo collaboration with acclaimed British designer Claire Waight-Keller (the designer behind Meghan Markle’s Royal bridal dress) for a ready-to-wear collection for fall and winter 2023 was recently revealed. The new collection, named Uniqlo: C, comprises fluid designs with a range of colours and modern silhouettes that bring a fresh new vision to Uniqlo Lifewear, which will be unveiled to customers on Sept 15. Uniqlo: C reflects many elements like curiosity, conversation, city, clarity, connection, creativity, and, apart from being the designer’s name, Claire’s first letter. “I am honoured to have been asked to create a new label for Uniqlo. I have long appreciated its LifeWear design philosophy of technical innovation, functional philosophy and functional authenticity,” according to Claire.

“I have always admired the Japanese aesthetic of subtlety, simplicity and detailed perfection, so to be able to work with the Uniqlo team to craft a new sensibility for my womenswear collection on such a global scale is a truly exciting opportunity,” added Claire. Claire, creative director for luxury brands in London and Paris and the first female artistic director at Givenchy, not only made the bridal dress for Markle: she also designs haute couture, menswear, womenswear and accessories. Claire was named Womenswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Designer Awards in 2018 and listed among the 100 most influential people of 2019 in TIME magazine’s TIME 100 Awards. Uniqlo gave a sneak peek to the media by holding a media preview of the collection at its office at First Avenue on Sept 11. Media members and social media influencers had the chance to try out the simple yet sophisticated collection.