Sudden fame

AT the start of the pandemic over two years ago, a law student began posting videos of her singing on the popular social media platform TikTok. Due to her eclectic range and vibrant vocals, 19-year-old Fatia quickly accrued a solid following that supported her videos which covered a variety of songs.

Growing up in household which played a range of music – from pop to show tunes – Fatia told theSun that she has been singing since childhood.

“I don’t think there [was ever] a time where I wasn’t singing,” she said.

Always recording, Fatia would often hear herself and think: “Oh my gosh, I sound bad”.

Through trial and error, persistence and discipline, Fatia found ways to improve herself in parts that she didn’t like.

“I think when you sing a lot all the time, you naturally find ways to be better, to sing healthier and comfortably”.

Going professional

In August of the same year she joined TikTok, Fatia was contacted by the platform’s representatives.

“They DM’d me one day on Instagram, out of the blue during my semester. I was like: ‘This is so suspicious. This is totally a scam’. I had to look up some of the names, to be sure they were real and worked at TikTok. Then I replied them,” she explained with nervous breaks of laughter.

“They said they wanted to have a meeting with me, and talk about working on something.”

The “something” was Fatia being signed on by TikTok as the platform’s first global signed artiste.

“I was pretty shocked. I didn’t expect it or see it coming at all. I think at that point, I hadn’t posted (on TikTok) in a few months. So I was shocked that they even found me. I had to sit on it for a while, and talk to people.”

First single

On Nov 26 last year, Fatia’s debut single My World Too was released under the TikTok banner.

“The song is about having the courage to be yourself and speaking your mind, expressing yourself the way you want,” Fatia said.

To realise the message she wanted to convey, Fatia worked with renowned musician Aubrey Suwito, who wrote and composed the single.

“When Aubrey and me first met, it was on Zoom, and we discussed my range and how to showcase much of that, and the type of message and thing that I stood with, like what I wanted to put in the song.”

Fatia added that she talked with Aubrey about her own struggles with being vulnerable and sharing information about herself, especially as an introvert.

“We spoke about that and it became a big part of the song’”