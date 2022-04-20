Sunway Malls collaborates with local artists this Raya

The malls have been decked with vibrant traditional kampung houses to celebrate this festive season

One of the Bulan artworks created by Izzati Shahrin, a young artist with Autism from NAKSENI.

TO usher in the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration, Sunway Malls launched its unifying theme of Riuh Ria Raya by introducing both traditional and contemporary elements with a colourful and vibrant twist to celebrate life. On April 12, the celebration at Sunway Putra Mall began with a welcome speech by the CEO of Sunway Malls & Theme Parks, H.C Chan. “After a hiatus of two years, Malaysians welcome back the full celebration of Raya. It marks a momentous and significant moment, one that is highly anticipated and will be joyfully, colourfully and cheerfully celebrated” Chan remarked in his speech. “That is essentially what Sunway Malls’ Riuh Ria Raya is all about – a joyous and boisterous festive celebration that we all know and love.”

This was followed by the lighting up of the beautiful crescent and star instalment to mark the official launch of the campaign. During the launch, Zeppo Youngsterz and Caklempong also performed an energetic modern contemporary dance in traditional wear. In line with the modern twist of traditional celebration, there was also digital art face painting and an Augmented Reality (AR) experience. For the upcoming Aidilfitri season, Sunway Malls collaborated with Abdulrashade, a Penang-born graffiti artist known for his wild-style lettering that incorporates abstract art and massive composition, to display his artistic works in its various malls. All Sunway Malls will be decorated with pieces created by the artist which showcase different flowers (Orchid, Anthurium, Bird of Paradise, Bunga Raya and Bougainvillea) in full bloom, signifying a new beginning, while the striking colours and bold strokes represent life and perseverance.