Sunway Malls collaborates with local artists this Raya

TO usher in the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration, Sunway Malls launched its unifying theme of Riuh Ria Raya by introducing both traditional and contemporary elements with a colourful and vibrant twist to celebrate life.
On April 12, the celebration at Sunway Putra Mall began with a welcome speech by the CEO of Sunway Malls & Theme Parks, H.C Chan.
“After a hiatus of two years, Malaysians welcome back the full celebration of Raya. It marks a momentous and significant moment, one that is highly anticipated and will be joyfully, colourfully and cheerfully celebrated” Chan remarked in his speech.
“That is essentially what Sunway Malls’ Riuh Ria Raya is all about – a joyous and boisterous festive celebration that we all know and love.”
This was followed by the lighting up of the beautiful crescent and star instalment to mark the official launch of the campaign.
During the launch, Zeppo Youngsterz and Caklempong also performed an energetic modern contemporary dance in traditional wear.
In line with the modern twist of traditional celebration, there was also digital art face painting and an Augmented Reality (AR) experience.
For the upcoming Aidilfitri season, Sunway Malls collaborated with Abdulrashade, a Penang-born graffiti artist known for his wild-style lettering that incorporates abstract art and massive composition, to display his artistic works in its various malls.
All Sunway Malls will be decorated with pieces created by the artist which showcase different flowers (Orchid, Anthurium, Bird of Paradise, Bunga Raya and Bougainvillea) in full bloom, signifying a new beginning, while the striking colours and bold strokes represent life and perseverance.
Besides implementing their artworks at the malls’ Raya décor, these designs are also incorporated into the designs for the mall’s Raya packets, as well as a full-body wrap on the brand-new Peugeot 2008 that serves as an interactive AR experience.
Shoppers can scan a unique QR code and point their phone cameras onto the car and watch the Raya artwork come to life. They can also share the experience on social media, with the hashtags #RiuhRiaRaya and #Peugeot.Malaysia.
In line with its Autism Friendly Mall initiative, Autsome, Sunway Putra Mall has also collaborated with two talented autistic artists – Izaati Shahrin and Haziq Izmi from NAKSENI – to create seven unique murals inspired by flora and fauna.
Sunway Malls has also collaborated with renowned local designer, Dato’ Tom Abang Saufi to produce a custom made fabric face mask that shoppers can redeem when they spend at Sunway Velocity, Sunway Carnival, Sunway Big Box or Sunway eMall’s website.
At the malls, shoppers can also find a wide selection of Raya essentials that are proudly made by local designers and entrepreneurs, such as Salikin Sidek, Variante, PenanLab, MyHijab, 90’s Snacky, FAMA Agrocraft and more.
Keeping charity close at heart and in line with the spirit of giving back to the community, Sunway Malls also showed its support for GOLD (Generating Opportunities for Learning Disabled) and Komuniti Tukang Jahit by giving out Raya cookies and giant fabric ketupats made by members of the organisations to members of the media attending the launch.
Part of the excitement of the Raya season is being able to dress up in your best and showing off with the Snap and Win contest using Samsung’s Single Take feature.
By taking photos of your outfits at the Samsung booth in the event area, shoppers stand a chance to win a phone from the Samsung Galaxy S22 series by sharing their OOTD on social media with the hashtags #RiuhKatPyramid and #RiuhRiaRaya, as well as #GalaxyS22.
Catch the beautiful designs at the ground floors of Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Velocity, Sunway Putra Mall or Sunway Big Box’s Main Atrium.