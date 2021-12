Super Junior recently announced the upcoming release of its subgroup D&E’s epilogue album Countdown - Zero ver. (Epilogue) on Twitter.

Super Junior members Donghae and Eunhyuk released their first full-length album Countdown on Nov 2, and the new album is an extension to that album, with an additional track titled Need U.

Super Junior D&E’s Countdown - Zero ver. (Epilogue) will be released through various music platforms on Dec 10.