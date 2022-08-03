(Super)Man’s best friend

THE story begins with the young Superman placed aboard a spacecraft by his father, Jor-El (voiced by Keith David), in order to leave his home planet of Krypton. Superman’s best friend, his dog, jumps into the capsule with him. He grows up to be Krypto (Dwayne Johnson), his beloved canine companion with Superman-like skills. He’s a Dog of Steel with X-ray eyesight and the ability to fly. For those who are unaware, Krypto has been a part of the Superman mythos for for 70 years.
When Clark’s relationship with Lois Lane (Olivia Wilde) becomes more serious, he starts to spend less and less time with Krypto. However, Krypto, on the other hand, has more pressing concerns. When Lex Luthor (Marc Maron) obtains orange kryptonite in the hopes of gaining powers to attack the Justice League, it turns out that it only works on animals, not people. The kyptonite gives powers to several shelter animals including dog Ace (Kevin Hart), pig PB (Vanessa Bayer), turtle Merton (Natasha Lyonne), squirrel Chip (Diego Luna) and also Luthor’s guinea pig Lulu (Kate McKinnon), who becomes a villain.
When Krypto loses all of his superpowers, he seeks help from the shelter animals to stop Lulu and save Superman. The film was quite enjoyable throughout. The fun appeal of DC League of Super-Pets is amplified by a fantastic combination of cool characters and voice acting, however I must say McKinnon is the most powerful of the voice cast compared to everyone else. Johnson and Hart retained their hilarious chemistry in this animated film, in which viewers can enjoy their real-life friendship via the digital pups.
DC League of Super-Pets offers a meaningful message about establishing a ‘family of friends’ among the action and comedy. Ace has a moving backstory that explains how he landed up in an animal shelter, which explains why he maintains a rough façade to conceal his fragility as a result of being abandoned.
Many of the animal characters are greatly influenced by how they are perceived by humans, owners, and their own creature peers in a heady little running issue simmering behind the fun. Each has been spoken down to, reprimanded, or dismissed because of their appearance, behaviour, or mere presence.
Thematically, the loyal unconditional affection pets have for their paired humans is thematically opposed to all the misfortune they faces. This powerful bond of bravery in the face of adversity, need for attention, and championed loyalty improves the lives of all involved, pet and owner. This simplicity is effective and results in an easy win for the film.
Malaysian fans can also expect to see a character named Waffles, voiced by our very own Malaysian actor, Sean Lee. Waffles’ heavy Malaysian accent throughout the film will make you laugh and feel proud of the amusing local touch. DC League of Super-Pets is a must-see for everyone looking for some escapism with entertainment characters. The mid-credits and end-credits scenes of DC League of Super-Pets reveal that the film is the first of a series.
Director: Jared Stern
Voices: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron and Keanu Reeves
E-VALUE: 7
ACTING: 8
PLOT: 8