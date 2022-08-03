(Super)Man’s best friend

Dwayne Johnson takes on a a furry role as Krypto in DC League of Super-Pets

THE story begins with the young Superman placed aboard a spacecraft by his father, Jor-El (voiced by Keith David), in order to leave his home planet of Krypton. Superman’s best friend, his dog, jumps into the capsule with him. He grows up to be Krypto (Dwayne Johnson), his beloved canine companion with Superman-like skills. He’s a Dog of Steel with X-ray eyesight and the ability to fly. For those who are unaware, Krypto has been a part of the Superman mythos for for 70 years. When Clark’s relationship with Lois Lane (Olivia Wilde) becomes more serious, he starts to spend less and less time with Krypto. However, Krypto, on the other hand, has more pressing concerns. When Lex Luthor (Marc Maron) obtains orange kryptonite in the hopes of gaining powers to attack the Justice League, it turns out that it only works on animals, not people. The kyptonite gives powers to several shelter animals including dog Ace (Kevin Hart), pig PB (Vanessa Bayer), turtle Merton (Natasha Lyonne), squirrel Chip (Diego Luna) and also Luthor’s guinea pig Lulu (Kate McKinnon), who becomes a villain.

When Krypto loses all of his superpowers, he seeks help from the shelter animals to stop Lulu and save Superman. The film was quite enjoyable throughout. The fun appeal of DC League of Super-Pets is amplified by a fantastic combination of cool characters and voice acting, however I must say McKinnon is the most powerful of the voice cast compared to everyone else. Johnson and Hart retained their hilarious chemistry in this animated film, in which viewers can enjoy their real-life friendship via the digital pups. DC League of Super-Pets offers a meaningful message about establishing a ‘family of friends’ among the action and comedy. Ace has a moving backstory that explains how he landed up in an animal shelter, which explains why he maintains a rough façade to conceal his fragility as a result of being abandoned. Many of the animal characters are greatly influenced by how they are perceived by humans, owners, and their own creature peers in a heady little running issue simmering behind the fun. Each has been spoken down to, reprimanded, or dismissed because of their appearance, behaviour, or mere presence.