Super Mario Bros. film directors defend Chris Pratt

CHRIS PRATT’S voice role as Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a point of debate ever since he was cast.

Many fans were left baffled when the movie’s first trailer dropped last October and revealed Pratt’s Brooklyn-heavy Mario voice.

However, the criticism was not a concern for the film’s directors, Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath, who are now claiming the casting made sense.

“It is a bit of an origin tale. It’s the story of Mario becoming Super Mario,” Horvath said in an interview with Total Film magazine.

“(Pratt) is really good at playing a blue-collar hero with a ton of heart. For the way that Mario is characterised in our film, he’s perfect for it.”

One of the film’s biggest detractors so far as been John Leguizamo, who brought Luigi to life opposite Bob Hoskins’ Mario in 1993’s live-action Super Mario Bros.

The actor told IndieWire last year that the upcoming film went “backwards” by having two white actors voice Mario and Luigi; It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Charlie Day voices Luigi in the film.

“My directors Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton fought really hard for me to be the lead because I was a Latin man, and (the studio) didn’t want me to be the lead,” Leguizamo added.

“They fought really hard, and it was such a breakthrough. For them to go backwards and not cast another [actor of colour] kind of sucks.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens in theatres next month.

Watch the official trailer below: