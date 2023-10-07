Superman: Legacy unleashes stellar duo

WARNER Bros. has delivered exciting news to fans worldwide, confirming that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will be donning the cape and playing the beloved characters of Clark Kent and his enchanting love interest in the highly anticipated film Superman: Legacy. This ground-breaking movie will mark the inaugural production under the new DC Studios banner, following the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-chairs and co-CEOs.

The arduous and extensive casting process for Superman: Legacy has finally concluded, with Safran and Gunn sparing no effort in their quest to discover the perfect actors to lead this new chapter in the franchise. With Corenswet and Brosnahan now securing the coveted roles, Gunn’s attention turns to filling the shoes of Superman’s iconic arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor, and finding talented actors to portray supporting characters like Kent’s trusted friend, Jimmy Olsen.

For Corenswet, this remarkable opportunity marks a major milestone in his blossoming career, as he steps into the limelight with his first leading role in a major studio production. Recognised for his appearances in notable projects like The Politician and We Own This City, Corenswet’s star has been steadily rising, and now he secures the biggest role of his career to date through a captivating final audition.

Gunn, an acclaimed writer and director, will bring his creative vision to life in Superman: Legacy, drawing inspiration from the legendary All-Star Superman comic run penned by Grant Morrison and beautifully illustrated by Frank Quitely. While not a traditional origin story, the film will delve into Clark Kent’s early years as a tenacious reporter at the esteemed Daily Planet, unravelling his journey of self-discovery as he embraces his destiny as Metropolis’ beloved superhero.

Superman: Legacy symbolises the dawn of a new era under the dynamic leadership of Gunn and Safran. Their tenure began with the release of The Flash, a film that faced significant challenges due to the unfavourable publicity surrounding its star, Ezra Miller. Despite these hurdles, The Flash opened to a less-than-stellar box office debut, amassing a disappointing £55 million (RM325,522,560 million) in its opening weekend.

Anticipation builds worldwide for the release of Superman: Legacy on July 11, 2025, as audiences eagerly await a fresh take on the iconic superhero, accompanied by a compelling narrative that pays homage to his enduring legacy. As the film takes flight, fans will be transported to a thrilling cinematic universe, where Superman’s extraordinary journey of courage, love, and heroism unfolds before their eyes, captivating hearts and inspiring a new generation of dreamers.