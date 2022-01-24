Supernatural feud just simple misunderstanding

AFTER Deadline’s announcement of a prequel for Supernatural in June 2021, Jared Padalecki (who plays Sam Winchester) tweeted his congratulations to Jensen Ackles (who plays Dean Winchester), adding that he wished he hadn’t heard about it through Twitter.

When fans saw Padalecki’s tweet, they automatically thought that there was a feud between the pair who starred in Supernatural as two brothers hunting supernatural entities across the country. The show ran for 15 seasons beginning in 2005.

Ackles, who is an executive producer on the new prequel titled The Winchesters, will be starring as Dean via voiceover narration. The Winchesters will serve as an origin story about the brothers’ parents, John and Mary Winchester, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith in the original series.

When Ackles was a guest in Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, he mentioned that he never meant to keep the Supernatural prequel a secret from his onscreen brother, stating that Padalecki was the first person he wanted to tell about the prequel.

He further explained that since it was the first project that he was going to be producing, he didn’t want to jinx it until it was done deal, so that was why he was tight-lipped about the project, stating that he only told people that had to know.

When it was announced, Ackles said that he had only received the first script for the show in the previous week and that it was still in the early stages of development.

Ackles recalled that he was working on a set that didn’t allow phones when the news broke. By the time he had his hand on his phone, he was flooded with congratulatory messages and that was when everything kind of turned south.

“I had a long text from Jared, and he was really bummed, and I just remember my heart just sank,“ Ackles said.

He added: “In hindsight, that could have been a step that was avoided. But it happened and we dealt with it.”

After they had a talk, Padalecki returned to Twitter to assure fans that all was well between the two of them.