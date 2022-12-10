Supernatural prequel makes debut on The CW

IT has been almost two years since fans bid farewell to the Supernatural series on The CW. The finale episode which premiered back in November 2020, saw the final adventures of the demon-hunting brothers Sam and Dean Winchester.

But now, The CW is revisiting the universe once more with its latest series, The Winchesters. Set in the 1970s, the show follows a young John and Mary Winchester – parents of Sam and Dean – who embark on a demon-hunting mission to save the world, while searching for their missing fathers.

And in the midst of that, the show brings viewers on a journey to witness the pair’s burgeoning romance.

Jensen Ackles, who played Dean Winchester on Supernatural, serves as the show’s narrator. He is producing the CW prequel with his wife Danneel, through their production company Chaos Machine. Through this project, the producers hope to draw more fans into the universe.