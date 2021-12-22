Support for Joy after Instagram leak

LAST week, the private Instagram account of Red Velvet‘s Joy was allegedly hacked, and her private images were leaked online. It is still unclear who did the hack, or what their motivation was.

The pictures included a selfie of Joy with her boyfriend, Crush, and a picture of their hands making a heart shape together in front of their drinks.

Besides that, fans also found out that Joy follows some of her fan accounts on her private Instagram, and that she has also shared appreciative pictures of some gifts she received from fans.

The incident has led many fans defending Joy’s privacy, and asking for the photos to be taken down.

Despite the terrible circumstances in which fans discovered the photos, many praised Joy for being sweet.

A fan commented: “I’m sure Joy feels taken aback at her private account being hacked and leaked everywhere ... but I have to say, I’m quite amazed to see how clean her private account is for an idol.”

Another fan commented: “[Joy’s] private account is so pure and it’s so cute to see how many people she was following.”

Despite that, the fact remains that her privacy was violated. While it was a relief that Joy’s private content did not lead to any major controversy, netizens continue to rally in support of Joy, urging others to respect her privacy and avoid posting or sharing the leaked pictures.

Earlier this year, Super Junior‘s Leeteuk, iKON, and BTS also had their official social media accounts hacked.