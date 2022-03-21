Suriya returns in film with a message

ACTOR Suriya made a comeback to commercial cinema with his new movie Etharkkum Thunindhavan (ET) after releasing two films back to back on OTT platforms.

Directed by Pandiraj, Suriya stars as Kannabiran, a fearless criminal lawyer and loving son of a village headman (Sathyaraj). He is well known as a ‘brother’ to the women in his village.

Everything goes well until several young woman die by suicide and accident. He soon discovers that all the women were murdered.

Problems arise after the arrival of the main villain of this movie. Inba (Vinay Raj) is a businessman who preys on young women and uses them for his sexual desires. He then blackmails them with their private videos.

When Kannabiran’s wife (Priyanka Mohan) gets targeted by Inba, Kannabiran decides that enough is enough and works to bring justice against Inba.

It has been quite a while since we last saw Suriya in a fun and entertaining role, and this film brought back his adorable personality. Pandiraj accentuates Suriya’s charming looks in all possible ways.

Lead actress, Priyanka gets an important part in the film which she scores with a good performance. As for the supporting cast, we have plenty of actors playing roles with limited screen time but managed to serve up a few laughs for the audience.

The director’s attempt on delivering an important message about violence against women, however, loses track halfway through out the movie.

In order to balance the sensitive subject, unnecessary love scenes and comedy has been used to carry the movie which I felt somehow did not go along well.

ET definitely has its intense moments, but there’s also quite a number of weak elements as well.

However, with Suriya’s powerful performance and fast-paced screenplay, this movie’s attempt on delivering the core message of asking women to be strong and to fight for their justice makes the movie worth watching.

E-VALUE: 7

ACTING: 7

PLOT: 8