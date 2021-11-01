$!Survive and get spooked

Halloween might be over but it is never too late to play these scary games

ONE of the most anticipated seasons of the year is lurking just around the corner. Halloween does not only revolve around unique costumes, haunted houses, horror movies and candies – it is also a season where you get to revisit classic horror games or experience the newly released ones to receive your dose of adrenaline. Horror video games typically range from those with slow and eerie atmospheric storylines to fast, intense action thrillers that encompasses a gaming experience which will certainly keep you on the edge of your seat and send chills down your spine. If you are ready to get armed to the teeth, these horror games are the epitome of the trick-or-treat season. Amnesia: The Dark Descent

According to GamesRadar+, this survival horror adventure video game was ranked 3rd in 2017 for the best horror game of all time. Developed and released by Sweden’s independent game developer studio, Frictional Games, the plot takes gamers on a journey alongside the protagonist Daniel who explores the dark and sinister Brennenburg Castle. Daniel tries to solve various puzzles while preserving his sanity and evading monsters. As you explore the game deeper, events that came to place him in the situation that he discovers himself in begin to unravel. This first-person perspective game allows users to choose between Normal mode and Hard mode. Amnesia: The Dark Descent is available on Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Phasmophobia

This fresh and collaborative gameplay allows up to three players who enact the role as paranormal investigators. Created by Kinetic Games, players will enter various haunted locations that are equipped with paranormal activities. Roam and gather as much evidence of paranormal activity as you can and sell it to ghost removal teams. With the full-voice recognition feature, players can interact with each other and communicate with ghosts using Ouija Boards. This indie horror video game that is crafted with realistic graphics and high-end sounds is available on Steam. Escape the Ayuwoki

In this game, stealth is your best friend. The player is kidnapped and locked up in a spooky old mansion. You will have to look for a key that is hidden somewhere in the mansion and use it on the main door to flee. In pursuit of the key, you will have to solve puzzles and find items which will help pave your way. The frightening aspect of the game is the eager anticipation for jump scares as Ayuwoki is able to hear you through your microphone. If you do not want to encounter the eccentric creature, being careful with your tone is the way to go. This ritual-gone-wrong game can be bought on Steam. In Silence

Similar to Escape the Ayuwoki, In Silence has a voice recognition feature as well. This six multiplayer horror co-op game allows one player to take the role of the monster, or choose the AI, whereas the other players are on a mission to escape the terrifying monster by finding parts to your car. In this game, you will get to use Jack-In-The-Boxes and dummies to escape or kill the creature. You are given two options to survive, one is to enter the secret armoury, and the other is to look for car parts (tires, car batteries, keys) that are scattered in the map. The creature a.k.a. The Rake is partially blind, with its movement being fully dependent on sounds. Thus, the fewer sounds you make, the less this creature can see. As a walking survivor, a sound meter is displayed on the screen. Alien: Isolation

If being trapped in the real world is not daunting enough for you, challenge yourself and escape a space station while being chased by a xenomorph. This exhilarating first-survival horror game requires you to scavenge resources, improvise solutions to stay alive. Silent Hill 2