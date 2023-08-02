Sweet and savoury strawberry recipes

STRAWBERRIES, which are naturally sweet, can be eaten on their own, or used to add a touch of sweetness to otherwise savoury meals. Here are four recipes for you to try using strawberries.

Strawberry Pavlova

Pavlovas are often crunchy on the exterior yet soft on the inside, similar to a marshmallow; meringues are normally crispy from top to bottom. A version of the dessert fit for a royal is the strawberry pavlova, made mostly with sugar and egg whites, which are surprisingly basic components.

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups of split granulated sugar

2 tablespoons corn starch

6 big egg whites

Vanilla extract, 2 teaspoons

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cups of strawberries

2 cups of heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup of yoghurt

Instructions

1. In a large dish, combine the corn starch and 1 1/2 cups of the sugar. Place aside.

2. Use a hand mixer or stand mixer to beat the egg whites, lemon juice, vanilla essence, and salt at medium speed for one to two minutes, or until frothy. Set the mixer to medium-high speed.

3. A few teaspoons at a time, gradually add the sugar mixture while continuing to beat for 6 to 8 minutes, or until firm, glossy peaks form.

4. Use a big spoon or rubber spatula to evenly spread and flatten the mixture into a 10in circle, leaving a small depression in the middle. Bake for 2 hours until it crisps.

5. In a medium bowl, combine the strawberries, 2 tablespoons of the remaining sugar, and the lemon zest. Place aside.

6. Set the oven at 225°C. Use parchment paper to line a baking sheet with a rim. Fill the centre of the prepared pan with the egg white mixture. Using the mixer, beat the cream at medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until soft peaks form.

7. Yoghurt should be added gradually and mixed. The whipped cream should be spread over the chilled Pavlova before adding the required number of strawberries.

8. Ready to serve.