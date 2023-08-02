Sweet and savoury strawberry recipes

STRAWBERRIES, which are naturally sweet, can be eaten on their own, or used to add a touch of sweetness to otherwise savoury meals. Here are four recipes for you to try using strawberries.
Strawberry Pavlova
Pavlovas are often crunchy on the exterior yet soft on the inside, similar to a marshmallow; meringues are normally crispy from top to bottom. A version of the dessert fit for a royal is the strawberry pavlova, made mostly with sugar and egg whites, which are surprisingly basic components.
Ingredients
1 3/4 cups of split granulated sugar
2 tablespoons corn starch
6 big egg whites
Vanilla extract, 2 teaspoons
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 cups of strawberries
2 cups of heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup of yoghurt
Instructions
1. In a large dish, combine the corn starch and 1 1/2 cups of the sugar. Place aside.
2. Use a hand mixer or stand mixer to beat the egg whites, lemon juice, vanilla essence, and salt at medium speed for one to two minutes, or until frothy. Set the mixer to medium-high speed.
3. A few teaspoons at a time, gradually add the sugar mixture while continuing to beat for 6 to 8 minutes, or until firm, glossy peaks form.
4. Use a big spoon or rubber spatula to evenly spread and flatten the mixture into a 10in circle, leaving a small depression in the middle. Bake for 2 hours until it crisps.
5. In a medium bowl, combine the strawberries, 2 tablespoons of the remaining sugar, and the lemon zest. Place aside.
6. Set the oven at 225°C. Use parchment paper to line a baking sheet with a rim. Fill the centre of the prepared pan with the egg white mixture. Using the mixer, beat the cream at medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until soft peaks form.
7. Yoghurt should be added gradually and mixed. The whipped cream should be spread over the chilled Pavlova before adding the required number of strawberries.
8. Ready to serve.
Strawberry & ricotta muffins
These delectable strawberry and ricotta muffins will be a favourite for you to enjoy, especially during morning tea time, since they are light, fruity, and fresh.
Ingredients
Self-rising flour, 2 cups
Bicarbonate of soda, 1 teaspoon
1 lemon
A half-cup of raw caster sugar
30g of butter (melted)
Ricotta in a cup
2 eggs
3/4 cup of milk
Fresh strawberries
Instructions
1. Mix the flour, bicarbonate, sugar, and zest in a large basin.
2. Melted butter, 2/3 cup ricotta, eggs, and milk should all be combined in a jug.
Create an opening in the centre of the dry ingredients and add the liquids.
3. Dice the remaining strawberries, leaving about 10.
4. Add the strawberry dices to the batter. Each muffin should have a little tablespoon of the saved ricotta. Place three slices on top of each of the remaining strawberries after slicing them into quarters lengthwise.
5. Bake for 20 minutes.
6. Ready to serve.
Spinach & strawberry salad
This strawberry spinach salad, with cheese, is the perfect dish for any time of the day, and any occasion, whether you need a nutritious lunch or are searching for a salad to bring to a party.
Ingredients
Strawberries
Regular or smoked almonds, half a cup
4 ounces of freshly shredded cheese
Baby spinach, 5 to 8 ounces
Dressing:
½ cup white sugar
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup distilled white vinegar
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
1 tablespoon minced onion
¼ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Instructions
1. Cut the strawberries into small pieces after hulling them.
2. Toast almonds for 10 to 12 minutes at 175°C, until browned and aromatic; cool slightly before combining with salad.
3. Reserve a few of the nicest strawberry slices, almonds, and cheese to sprinkle on top of the salad.
4. Mix the dressing together in a mixing bowl
5. In a large mixing basin, add the spinach and drizzle with the dressing dressing.
6. Gently stir in the cut strawberries, almonds, and cheese.
7. Toss the remaining dressing and top with the saved strawberries, almonds, and cheese.
8. Ready to serve.