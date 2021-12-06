Sweet delights

A mother and daughter have found their niche by making and selling Dalgona candy in Malaysia

Shapes are pressed in to the Dalgona candy, in familiar shapes similar to those seen on the series. – Dalgona Malaysia Instagram

Move over cupcakes, here comes Dalgona Candy! The popularity of the Korean drama series Squid Game on Netflix has propelled interest in Dalgona candy, a traditional snack sold on the streets of South Korea, which was once a childhood staple for many people. A few decades ago, the toffee-like candy known as Ppopgi was the focus of a challenge street vendors would give children in Korea. The children had to use a stick or toothpick to break the candy along the line of the shape that was pressed into the candy, and carefully remove the unwanted pieces, without breaking any other part of the candy. If they managed to complete the task, they would be rewarded with another candy for free. Sadly the game fell out of popularity during the millennial years. Recently, the sweet treat made a huge comeback in Korea, all thanks to a challenge in one of the episodes of the Squid Game series, which aired on Netflix in September. In the series, players had to carve out a shape on the traditional Korean candy such as triangle, square, star, or umbrella without cracking it. If they failed, they would lose their lives.

If you are dying for a taste these famous cookies, you can buy some from a mother and daughter duo, Jessie Chong and Elaine Loo, who learnt to make the treats after watching tutorials on the internet and decided to sell them online. Jessie, 53, a real estate agent, and her 22-year-old daughter Elaine decided to delve into making Dalgona cookies after being inspired by the Squid Game series. You can have your own Squid Game challenges at home with your friends and family members with their homemade candy, each priced at RM7. The candy is also sold in a set of four (RM24) and five (RM30). They also make custom shapes and even came up with a Christmas set, which will be available for a limited period of time from now to Dec 31, 2021. We recently caught up with Jessie to find out about more about their inspiration, and ingredients of their delicious Dalgona cookies.

What inspired you to make Dalgona candy? “My daughter thought of the idea actually, she saw the chance and ask if we could do a small business together. Before this, I was a food stall owner selling western cuisine. I am also a real estate agent.” Where did you learn to make it?

“We learned from online, Youtube. The ingredients are simple, just sugar and baking soda. I thought [making the candy would also be] simple, but it turns out, it’s so much harder than it looks. “You have to control the timing, the temperature, and the shape in that one minute of pouring and making the candy.”

Why do you think this candy is gaining popularity among Malaysians? “My daughter saw a chance of it gaining popularity due to the Squid Game series from Netflix. As it took the world by storm, there was a big chance that it would be popular among Malaysians, as well. Thus, we started making the candy, and we were the first to sell the candy in Malaysia.” Are you both big fans of Squid Game? “We love the series. My favourite part is, of course, the Dalgona candy challenge scene!”

What are the challenges you faced when making the candy? “There were many challenges. I am not sure if it’s because the weather in Malaysia is not the same as in Korea, but although our ingredients and [preparation] method followed the traditional way ... the candies would break by themselves right after we were done making them. “We went to ask a few of the Korean street vendors, chefs, specifically about this, and they mentioned that they have never faced such things. Perhaps it is our hot weather. “There was a point where we made 50 [pieces of] Dalgona candy, and 25 of them broke although we just left them on the table. But then we found a way to cool down the overall temperature and the breakage rarely happens, nowadays.”