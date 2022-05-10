Sweet reunion for Denise Richards and daughter

NOT many are aware of or remember that actress Denise Richards has a daughter named Sami, as both mother and daughter have been estranged for a long time.

Sami is one of Richards’s two daughters with actor Charlie Sheen, and both the women recently reconnected in time for Mother’s Day.

The 18-year-old shared a few images of herself with her mum in front of Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, alongside a sweet message that Richards responded in kind.

The actress also mentioned her own late mother, Joni, who died of cancer in 2007.

The mother and daughter duo are a lot better off than they were last year, when Sami posted on TikTok that she had “finally moved out of the hell house,“ which she said was “abusive” and made her “insanely depressed,“ before making the posts private.

She moved in with her dad, who said she would be taking the GED.

As recently as February, Richards said her relationship with Sami remained in a difficult place.

“Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her,“ she told host Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live.

“It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained.”

At the time, Sami was living with Sheen, although Richards said she'd welcome Sami back at her home.

Richards admitted it was difficult raising teenagers in modern Los Angeles, and says she has certain rules she enforces with them, while at Sheen’s house, there are different rules, which she is fine with.

Then, in March, Richards wrote a loving birthday post to Sami.

“I love you unconditionally,“ Richards wrote in part, “and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mum.”