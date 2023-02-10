Swift and Kelce taking their time

RECENTLY, there has been a buzz on the internet as pop superstar Taylor Swift was seen attending the game of the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce, against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri this past Sunday.

As per a source quoted in People Magazine, Swift and Kelce are in the initial stages of getting to know each other. The insider mentioned, “They’re having fun,” highlighting that their relationship is in its early phases. Swift and Kelce had already met before her appearance at the game, as noted by the source.

“This was Taylor’s first time meeting his mother and father, and everyone was enjoying themselves. She was super chill and low-key, hanging out with his friends and family,” the insider added.

The 33-year-old Grammy-winning musician cheered on the Chiefs from Kelce’s suite, where he was joined by the athlete’s mother, Donna Kelce. During the game, the two were seen sitting close together, talking and laughing.

Swift and Kelce left the venue together after his team’s 41-10 win. They drove away in the NFL star’s private collection car, which was on display at the Kelce Car Jam, 87 and Running’s charity event on Friday.

Following the game, Kelce hosted an intimate gathering with his friends and family at a restaurant, which Swift also attended.

According to a source, “They were cute and normal, just hanging out and chatting.” Regarding their future plans, a source mentioned, “They’re just hanging out, and there’s no pressure.”

A few days prior to Swift’s attendance at the game, Kelce extended an invitation to her while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show podcast.

During the podcast on Thursday, host Pat McAfee asked Kelce if he wanted to “expand upon” the rumours about him and Swift dating, which were “being talked about by the entire world right now.”

While he did not confirm at the time whether he and Swift had met in person, he did mention that he had “thrown the ball in her court.”

“I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead Stadium,” he told McAfee regarding his conversation with the singer. “You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”

“We’ll see what happens in the near future,” he added.