Swimming for better health

YOU may have heard that experts advise individuals to engage in 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of strenuous activity every week. Well, swimming is a wonderful approach to exercise the complete body and cardiovascular system.
An hour of swimming burns almost as many calories as an hour of jogging, but without the pounding on your bones and joints. Strength training activities should be included in any routine to keep muscles strong and flexible.
As long as a person’s health allows, they should repeat this exercise for the rest of their lives.
If that isn’t enough to convince you to visit your local public swimming pool, here are the top benefits of swimming that prove there is no such thing as being too cool for the pool.
Full body workout
Swimming engages almost every major muscle in the body as it requires a person to use their arms, legs, torso, and stomach. So whether you swim a gentle breaststroke or hammer butterfly, you will get the same perks as a full-body workout.
Additionally, swimming for 30 minutes is equivalent to 45 minutes of the same exercise on land, because swimming makes your body work harder.
Swimming for 30 minutes three times per week, combined with a balanced, nutritious diet and lifestyle, is one of the best methods to maintain physical fitness and a positive mindset.
Suitable for all ages
Swimming is known to be a great recreational activity for people of all ages as it provides a low-impact workout and also becomes an excellent way to unwind and have your own time.
Some forms of exercise may be difficult for beginners or those who feel particularly unfit. However, swimming allows individuals to go at their own pace, and it can be an appealing type of exercise for beginners. A person can learn to swim at a young age, and the majority of swimming pools include a special area for beginners and those who like to swim at their own pace.
Good for injuries recovery
A person with an injury or illness such as arthritis may find high-impact exercise tough. People who are unable to participate in high-impact, high-resistance workouts may enjoy swimming because the water supports muscles lightly.
Up to 90% of the body’s weight is supported by water. Therefore, if you sprained your ankle playing badminton or football, or have soreness from the gym, swimming is a fantastic method to remain active.
Moreover, it increases your energy levels. Inactivity, not ageing, is frequently the cause of people’s lack of energy. Three times a week, 30 minutes of swimming can increase your energy levels by increasing your metabolic rate.
Burn calories
Swimming is a wonderful calorie-burning activity. A leisurely swim can burn more than 200 calories in half an hour, which is more than twice as much as walking. And a fast swim would result in all your extra calories being burned off faster than running or cycling.
In addition to being an excellent cardiovascular workout for calorie burning, swimming for just 30 minutes a week can help prevent heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.
Manage stress
Exercise is a great way to relieve stress and anxiety as aerobic exercise may elevate and stabilise mood and reduce tension overall. Well, this includes swimming.
We all have times when we just want to rage, whether it’s because work is stressful, the kids are a nightmare or life as a whole. Don’t worry, just go swimming!
As daily swimming reduces stress, anxiety, and depression, and improves sleep, it is advisable to engage in this activity frequently. It takes only a brief swim to experience the mental benefits.