Sylvester Stallone gives update on old friend Bruce Willis

IN an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sylvester Stallone was asked if he had been in touch with Bruce Willis since his family’s announcement that he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

In response, the Rocky star admitted that his old pal Willis “is going through really, really difficult times”.

“He’s been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad,“ Stallone added.

Since Willis’s retirement, he’s been out of the limelight, save occasional updates about him from his wife, Emma Heming.

One of the most recent ones was a precious video of Willis spending time with his family during the summer.