SZA defends Lizzo against online body-shaming

SZA recently took to Twitter to advocate for kindness and address the online hate and fat-shaming that Lizzo has been facing. SZA questioned the absence of people who often engage in virtue signalling and harsh criticism when someone like Lizzo, who genuinely needs support, is targeted.

She expressed her frustration on Twitter at the lack of defence for Lizzo, despite the love, encouragement, and positivity she consistently shares online. SZA emphasised the importance of practising kindness and refraining from tearing others down.

These tweets from SZA reflect the ongoing backlash that Lizzo has endured from internet trolls who body-shame her and ridicule her confidence. Lizzo herself has acknowledged that, despite her confidence as a curvy woman, negative comments do affect her at times. She highlighted the imbalance between love and hate on social media and expressed the temptation to give up and retreat from public life.

Lizzo’s desire for acceptance and understanding was evident when she responded to a fan’s assumption that her appearance was her brand. She clarified that she was not trying to be either fat or smaller but simply aiming to live a healthy lifestyle. Despite maintaining a healthy routine, Lizzo emphasised that her body shape remains the same.

As a result of the constant negativity, Lizzo has made her Twitter account private in recent weeks.