T-ara is back!

FOUR years after releasing their final mini-album, What’s My Name, girl group T-ara makes a highly anticipated music comeback this month, with a new single album set to launch on Nov 15.

Media company Dingo Music recently revealed its collaboration with the South Korean superstar group. T-ara, on the other hand, had been dropping hints on its Instagram page with a colourful poster and caption that read “Coming Soon”.

The girl group was formed in 2009 by Mnet Media with five members, Jiae, Jiwo, Eunjung, Hyomin, and Jiyeon. T-ara released their first song titled Good Person for a television series, Cinderella Man. Unfortunately, Jiwon’s and Jiae’s decision to leave the group delayed the group’s debut appearance.

They regrouped with six members, launched their first single, Lie, and made their first appearance on Radio Star’s MBC talk show. It wasn’t until 2011 when their track Roly-Poly became the best-selling single of the year on the Gaon chart in South Korea, launching them to superstardom.

Their other notable tracks were Cry Cry, We Were in Love, and Lovey-Dovey from their Korean album, Black Eyes. T-ara now consists of four members, Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin and Jiyeon.