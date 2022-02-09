T.O.P. still upbeat after leaving YG and BIGBANG

BIGBANG’s T.O.P wants his fans to know that he is okay after leaving long-time agency YG Entertainment.

Last Friday, YG Entertainment made the official announcement that T.O.P had left the agency after 16 years, saying that he wanted to “broaden the scope of his individual activities apart from promotions with BIGBANG and take on a wide variety of challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur.”

The agency clarified that T.O.P will still remain part of BIGBANG and will participate in the group’s activities, whenever possible, including the long-awaited comeback, in the coming spring.

A day after the announcement, T.O.P shared his feelings by simply posting the word “HAPPY” on his social media, and followed it up with a photo with the caption “I’m so HAPPY”, a few hours later.

We bet that his fans are happy to know that he is doing fine. All we can do is wait for his next adventure.