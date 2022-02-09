Tackling stress in the media industry

It is a sad fact that the issue of well-being and mental health in the media industry – which is known for its long hours and often stressful working conditions – is rarely highlighted.

Such a situation can often breed a toxic workplace environment. Some of the more common signs include an increased, unreasonable workload, a boss that openly berates an employee in front of others or who frequently finds fault in their work, and a general feeling that the office is not a safe space.

These are just some of the signs listed in the recent Workplace Well-being in the Media webinar which was organised by Telum Media on Jan 19.

The panellists for the webinar included CNN Philippines correspondent Rex Remitio, CNA Digital senior journalist Grace Yeoh, The Star deputy editor for Health Tan Shiow Chin and Vim & Vigour PR founder/managing director Lynda Williams, who is also the co-founder and editor of The Soothe, wellness-centric digital media company.

Workplace toxicity was one of the topics discussed during the event. As a toxic environment can impact an employee mentally and emotionally, the panellists felt that the employee should bring up the issue to a higher level in a company, or walk out of the situation and look for another job.

However, at what point should one decide to leave?

Williams felt that an employee should exhaust all avenues before deciding to leave the company for good. First, they should speak to both their boss and Human Resource Department.

She added: “When toxicity happens, it is quite emotional, so its important to note the facts – how [often] the person gets angry, manipulative, shows narcissistic behaviour or gaslighting – as [it] happens in a workplace.

“If you are suffering, it’s important to start noting down exactly what happened and when it happened, the cause and the ramifications (of such behaviour). If the boss or Human Resources Department are not understanding or able to come up with a solution, then, its time to walk away.”

Aside from bosses, a toxic workplace can also result from conflicts with colleagues, who may also be the source of toxic behaviour.

“Just be aware that you don’t help feed to the toxic culture,” noted Yeoh.

She added that workers must take responsibility for their own behaviour and not get involved in that toxic cycle or feed into the toxic culture. Instead of adding to the toxic culture, an employee should break out of the cycle.