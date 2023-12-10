Taemin’s guilty triumph

RENOWNED for his role in the iconic South Korean boy band SHINee, Taemin is set to captivate fans once again with his upcoming solo comeback, presenting the much-anticipated mini-album Guilty. The news was officially disclosed on Tuesday, via SHINee’s dedicated platform, X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a tantalising teaser image.

Taemin, who has been a dedicated member of the South Korean K-pop sensation SHINee since May 25, 2008, when they unveiled their inaugural mini-album Replay, has a rich musical history. His journey as a solo artist commenced with the release of Ace in 2014, marking a pivotal moment in his career.

As fans from all corners of the globe unite on X to share their excitement and fervent anticipation for Taemin’s solo return, the announcement that is making hearts race even faster is the release date of his mini-album Guilty — set for Oct 30, at 6 pm KST. With this thrilling revelation, the countdown to Taemin’s musical masterpiece is in full swing.