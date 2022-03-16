Taeyeon hints at possible Girls Generation comeback

A BIT of news shared by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon on Tuesday made fans super excited.

In a Mecima fansign event, she talked to a few lucky fans in a one-on-one via video call.

One asked about the possible comeback of Girls' Generation and if they would finally see them all together as a group this year.

Taeyeon replied with a nod, “Perhaps? I think that’s possible.”

The fan yelled in excitement after hearing the big news and asked in disbelief: “Really??!” and Taeyeon responded: “Yes, possibly.”

The fan continued happily to say she is looking forward to it and Taeyeon replied: “Yes, please look forward to it a lot.”

Fans took to their social media to share the exciting development, and pointed out the fact that Taeyeon doesn't make empty promises as she is considered one of the most careful members when it comes to promotions.

However, this isn’t the first-time possibility of a reunion has been mentioned by a Girls’ Generation member.

When the girls united on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block last year, Seohyun hinted at the possible comeback of the girl group and the members agreed to comedian Yoo Jae Suk’s suggestion to do something together on their 15th anniversary.

Girls' Generation dominated the K-pop industry with several hit songs and been on a hiatus since 2017 as a whole group.

Will an OT8 comeback soon happen?