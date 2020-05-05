Taika Waititi set to direct and co-write new Star Wars film

For a while back, there were rumours circulating that Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi would be directing the new Star Wars live-action film. Disney finally confirmed and put the rumours to rest yesterday on Star Wars Day!

Taika Waititi, who previously directed the critically-acclaimed season finale of The Mandalorian, is no stranger the beloved universe. His work on The Mandalorian has showed that his style and comedic timing fit the Star Wars universe well.

He will also be co-writing the script with Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Seeing that the announcement came yesterday, no release date has been set yet so it’s another round of waiting for fellow fans. After all, Waititi has to finish Thor: Love and Thunder which is scheduled for release in 2022 before he can start production on the new Star Wars film.

At this rate, several reports predict that the new Star Wars film will be released around 2023.