Taiwanese indie band Accusefive to hold concert in KL

Known as one of Taiwan’s rising stars, the 3-person band Accusefive is set to thrill fans with their powerful and emotional voices during their one-night “Lost & Found” concert at the ZEPP Kuala Lumpur on 6 February at 8pm. The concert will be their inaugural live concert in Malaysia since the band’s debut in 2017.

Hailing from the northeastern part of the island of Taiwan, Accusefive was founded by lead vocalist and guitarist Pan Yun-an, singer Tsai Hsin-lun, and drummer Richard Lin in 2017. The band released its first mini-album, Son of Mist, in 2017 and they won the Best New Artiste at the 9th Golden Indie Music Awards.

Their 2019 album, Somewhere in Time, I Love You, was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Band at the 31st Golden Melody Awards in 2020. Their 2020 Album, Easy Come, Easy Go, was nominated for Best Band at the 32nd Golden Melody Awards in 2021.

Accusefive boasts a huge fanbase among young netizens due to their diverse music style which resonates with their fans. Their works cover urban folk, modern rock, dream pop and new wave which demonstrate unique characteristics. The band broke into massive mainstream success after their release of numerous music videos including “Where I lost us”, “Somewhere in time” and “Miss you day & night” which garnered over 20 million views each on YouTube.

Their single titled “Take me with You”, not only has the song’s related hashtag on Weibo amassed 44 million views but the music video on YouTube has also been played more than a million times.

Accusefive “Lost & Found” Live in Malaysia 2023 is organised by Star Planet. Tickets will go on sale on January 12th, from 2pm via my.bookmyshow.com For more details, call +603 92233667 or visit www.starplanet.com.my