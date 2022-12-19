Takashi Miike surfs the Hallyu wave

IN a career that spans three decades and over 100 movies under his belt, Takashi Miike is best known internationally for gems such as Ichi the Killer, Audition, 13 Assassins, Dead or Alive, and One Missed Call.

Yet, It would have been unimaginable a few short years ago to mention the Japanese auteur and Disney in the same sentence.

The former, is known for his visceral scenes of extreme violence while the latter is a bastion of wholesome family entertainment.

And yet ... here we are.

The Korean series Connect marks a first for Miike and Disney as both explore unchartered waters with surprising results.

“I have been interested in the Korean movie scene for a while now. They have been doing a lot of charming and attractive film projects.

“So it made me curious, If I worked with Korean actors and staff, what kind of work could we create?” Miike told theSun’s LYFE when asked what attracted him to the project.

Miike’s diverse body of work and experience has enabled him to prove himself to be a versatile director able to deftly change gears from one extreme to the next without missing a beat.

He went on to state that he was open to working on more Korean projects in the future which would most likely be the second season of Connect.

As for Disney ... The 2022 Disney Content Showcase held in Singapore recently heralded the company’s intent and commitment towards gaining momentum and market share with its Disney+ streaming service by its willingness to produce quality content that is outside of the brand’s traditional wheelhouse.