Taking talent to the next level

Vota is the answer to your indie dreams

VOTA, which is an acronym of ‘value of the art’, always composes a unique sound, an intense emotion that surely stirs your soul away. – INSTAGRAM/@VOTAOFFICIAL

VOTA, a local indie band made up of musical students from the Akademi Seni Budaya Dan Warisan Kebangsaan (ASWARA), is always ready to put on a show. With an electrifying mix of dynamism and musical talent, this ASWARA-born group is the answer to your indie dreams, guaranteed to deliver an invigorating performance that never fails to get the crowd going. Their unique sound, catchy melodies and infectious energy make each performance an experience not to be missed. The members of the progressive rock band consist of Ecam (lead guitar), Farisha (vocals), Tomok (guitar), Adam (drums), Iffah (bass), and Azirul (keyboard).

They all met while studying at the same university, and quickly realised their common love for music could be taken into another level. This up-and-coming band has been a hit on the local indie music scene since its formation in May last year. They have been playing gigs and shows across the Klang Valley, wowing audiences with their unique blend of styles. From fun covers to original tunes, the dynamic collective of musicians has quickly won the hearts of local music fans, who have responded positively to their energy-filled performances. It’s clear that this talented group is well on its way to making its mark in the local music industry, cementing its reputation with each live performance. Despite having only two unofficial tracks that are still a ‘work in progress’ for a future release, the band has a plan and promises to enter the scene with flair when the time comes. theSun recently had an interview with the group’s leader, Ecam, and frontwoman Farisha, and the two opened up about the band’s early stages, saying that the bandmembers got along immediately. Farisha stated that “it was difficult at first to find the chemistry between all of us, but with time and dedication, our connection has become strong.” She added: “Together with the help and encouragement of our supporters, as well as lots of practice, we were able to form a strong chemistry very quickly.”

Meanwhile, Ecam stated that they wanted to use all the knowledge and skills that they learnt during their studies at ASWARA, and bring them to the outside world, primarily to the local indie music scene. Ecam said: “From everything we learn there (ASWARA) I thought, why not take it all to the right places. It would be a great thing for us and also the indie industry. “Doing so can help strengthen the industry and grow it, creating a positive impact. It’s an opportunity to grow and build a powerful network. He also revealed that the band was inspired by Indonesian singer-songwriter Isyana Sarasvati, who was also their primary influence for the progressive rock genre. “We rarely see this kind of musical style and genre in our country, and only few people recognise her. And the fact that she is a female solo performer made me admire her journey and musical abilities even more. As a result, I’ve chosen her as the band’s [muse], and hoping that the people here will like it,” Ecam explained. Despite only performing at a few shows along the way, this group of musical students appears to be winning over fans and organisers. “People have been responding well, singing along and banging their heads to the beat,” Farisha said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity and humbled by the crowd’s reception. We feel like we are on the cusp of something special here and we can’t wait to keep the momentum going,” she added.

Like international rock groups Evanescence, Paramore, and The Cranberries, Vota features a female vocalist. As a female-fronted band in the indie scene, which is relatively uncommon. Farisha revealed that she initially lacked confidence. She added: “But as time passed, day by day, performance by performance, I begin to learn some lessons and understand what the audiences want. “And I began to feel the support from my musical peers, and I’m now more ready for it.” Despite her incredible vocals and talents, Farisha admits that she has no plans to pursue a solo career somday.