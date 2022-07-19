Tantalising the tastebuds

Take your palate to a new level with CMCR’s all-day brunch menu paired flawlessly with the trusted brand’s stamp on premium speciality coffee

IN the Klang Valley alone, there are dozens of visually stunning cafes serving delicious food, showing that Malaysians are avid café-goers. Without a doubt, it is a utopia for cafe hunters and coffee enthusiasts. Well, here’s another one you ought to attempt! Common Man Coffee Roasters KL (CMCR) is a café with origins in Singapore that serves specialty coffee, barista academy, and café concepts, as well as a variety of hearty brunch options. The cafe was located near TTDI and is set underneath a big fitness centre in the same building. Despite the modest entry, the interior was somewhat spacious and the aesthetic vibes will likely make you fall in love with the setting.

Since the inauguration of its flagship café on Singapore’s Martin Road in 2013, the business has proudly championed specialty coffee and offered customers a new level of coffee pleasure. Till now, it has established itself as a vital element in Singapore’s expanding coffee scene, operating a roastery and a wholesale business that provides locally roasted sustainable specialty coffee. Then, in 2016, it was launched in Malaysia, with menus offering anything from fancy little nibbles to large fulfilling meals for vegans, vegetarians, and everyone else. “CMCR is all about great coffee and food. So we’re always on the lookout for new creations to appeal to the tastebuds of Malaysians, ensuring the best ingredients to create flavours that will leave consumers craving for more,” said the CMCR spokesperson. Recently, they have just launched their all-new menu that features a fresh selection of artfully crafted comfort fare, elevated and redefined. The latest menu reveals three new additions: the Common Man Caesar, Umami Mushroom Avocado Toast, and the Smashed Burger. Common Man Caesar

The Common Man Caesar is a unique variation on the traditional Caesar salad. The flavour of crisp baby Romaine lettuce is boosted with roasted Brussels sprouts. Next, aged parmesan cheese is added to the Caesar dressing for a rich, creamy flavour. The silky stracciatella cheese, grilled chicken breast, and sourdough crumbs add texture and flavour to this dish, which is ideal for a light snack with a hint of heat from the chilli flakes. Umami Mushroom Avocado Toast

The next meal is Umami Mushroom Avocado Toast. With teriyaki-inspired house-made focaccia, avocado, and sauteed wild mushrooms, this dish is sure to please any palate. Tangy red onion, tender young pea shoots, and herb oil created from kitchen herb trimmings liven up this hearty breakfast favourite, making it a weekday favourite as well. Smashed Burger

For a larger serving, get the juicy Smashed Burger. The burger is comprised of freshly ground beef patties that are crushed with bone marrow and grilled a la minute on the plancha till crisp on the exterior and juicy on the interior. This is then placed between toasted buttery brioche buns along with a beetroot barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, onion jam, and a side of herb-seasoned fries. The menu also includes the ever-popular Common Man Fluffy Pancakes, Turkish Common Man Breakfast, Chili Chicken, Beef Cheek Eggs Benedict, and the Common Man Full Breakfast, which all pair perfectly with CMCR’s artisanal specialty grade coffee brewed by passionate baristas using beans roasted at the renowned CMCR roastery in Singapore. Not your Average Cup of Joe At CMCR, diners will explore a wide range of specialty coffee blends and single origins served as espressos and filters on the beverage menu. From the selection of beans to the brewing methods (slow brews up to nitro cold brews), and even the sorts of equipment utilised, it is indeed a coffee lover’s paradise. Not only do they come in an exquisite ceramic pot and cup (for the hot ones), but you will also receive informative cards detailing the history and quality of the beans you ordered. Also, do not fail to take note that they serve teas, juices, and smoothies as well.